Trinidad: 2 arrested in connection with Minister Terrance Deyalsingh's robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: Two suspects who are believed to be involved in the robbery of Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh on Tuesday have been apprehended.



According to the information from the police officials, the Inter Agency Task Force officers went to the St Paul Street in St Joseph where the robbery took place. They spotted a blue coloured Hyundai Elantra there which they suspected was involved in the incident.



The officers intercepted the vehicle and detained two male suspects following which they were handed over to the St Joseph police officials, who are continuing the investigation.



Notably, Minister Deyalsingh was robbed of his gold bracelet at gunpoint by two armed assailants on Tuesday evening while speaking with a constituent in his own constituency, St Joseph in Trinidad.



He recounted the incident during a phone call, which was recorded on video and is now circulating on social media. It is unclear who he was speaking to at the time.

Although visibly shaken, Deyalsingh was unharmed in the incident. In a press release, the PNM St. Joseph Constituency Executive condemned what they described as a 'brazen attack' on the Member of the Parliament.



Not only this, but the incident has sparked much discussion on social media, with some people suggesting that government ministers are only now coming to terms with the daily reality of crime faced by the average citizen.



A user named Suzette Louwe noted, "Terrence Deyalsingh, I'm sorry to hear of your ordeal. Nobody deserves a gun pointed at them that threatens their safety and life. But let me also say this. I hope this horrific experience brings you closer to the reality of what the ordinary citizen feels EVERY DAY!"



Similar sentiments have been voiced by several others through Facebook with people also claiming that he will on and will be provided full support from the government because he is a minister and not an ordinary citizen.



"This might just be the wake-up call that is needed to actually do something about the crime situation. Where crime reaches, that's a joke. Citizens have been seeing this for days, weeks, months, years. It hits differently when it's personal. What's next," wrote a user named Sommer J Johnson.