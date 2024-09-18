Trinidad: Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh robbed of gold bracelet at gunpoint

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic event, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh was robbed by two armed men in St Joseph. The robbery, according to the Minister, happened while he was outside a bar in his constituency with a constituent.



It is said that two men approached the Minister, following which one of them placed a gun to his head and robbed his gold bracelet on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.



The Minister, accompanied by members of the St. Joseph Constituency Executive, left the St. Joseph Police Station at 7 PM after submitting a report but is in good health.



Following the incident, an eyewitness revealed the details surrounding the incident and said, “I was sitting there and two little men coming by the corner there on the corner, the crack of the gun pointed at my face.”



He said that the minister kind of gave the shooters a slight retaliated when he realized that they were going to shoot him or something like that.



“He leaves them, and they take all the gold from his hand, and they run up, and they run up the road, and he was sitting there all the time looking normal,” added the eyewitness.



The preliminary investigations have revealed that during a phone call with an unnamed Minister, St Joseph MP and Minister of Health, Deyalsingh said that he was speaking with a constituent when two armed men walked up to him, put a gun to his head and robbed him of his gold bracelet. He then says to the Minister, "Just letting you know where crime has reached."



This shows the increasing level of crime in Trinidad and Tobago which has been impacting the citizens and residents from long now.



Following the incident, the netizens said that it was good for politicians to get a taste of what citizens feel every day. A user said, “𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻'𝘁 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘀....𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆-𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘄,𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗸𝘀.”



Another user noted, “Oh oh poor Terrence Deyalsingh, you just lose a bracelet tomorrow you can get a new one after all alyuh stealing the people money.”