5th Dengue Death reported in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: The spread of dengue virus in Trinidad and Tobago has laid massive adverse impact where a fifth death has been recorded due to this. Terrence Deyalsingh- Health Minister confirmed such cases on Wednesday.

Considering this, the Health Minister informed the public to join hands and collaboratively work for the reduction of mosquito population. There have been 450 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever and five confirmed death cases.

Such a count raises the concerns of public health security and the Minister Deyal Singh highlighted to the public that it is vital to clean the surroundings and standing water that exists in their homes and properties, or particularly the area where mosquitoes can live and breed.

This year, the first dengue death was recorded on June 19 when a 65 year old was reported first one to die due to dengue fever. It has come to light that this has been caused by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Having been witnessing such situations in the country due to an increase in dengue cases, the ministry has outlined that the symptoms appear within five to six days of being bitten which further lasts for one to two weeks.

Symptoms in dengue fever include fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, skin rash, vomiting, and diarrhea. Such conditions if seen in any of the individuals should seek immediate medical treatment.

Proper medications are required to be taken in such a condition. However, the best means of reducing mosquito borne diseases is through the elimination of breeding sites.

One of the private hospitals of Trinidad and Tobago on such has stated that there is no doubt that the cases are climbing, however, is not an indication of a sick population. He added that the positive cases are just indicative that the people coming are sick which lessens the danger of the virus being contracted by others.