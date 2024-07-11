Trinidad issues alert about standing water amid dengue rise

There are several diseases that are transmitted by insects or other organisms, are hazardous to health. The diseases that are transmitted by insects are; dengue fever, malaria, yellow fever, West Nile Virus, and hairy-moth infestation.

Trinidad and Tobago: Considering the increasing cases of dengue in the country, the Ministry of Health- Trinidad and Tobago has mentioned that standing water can serve as a mosquito breeding ground.

The ministry highlighted that this can occur in large water containers, small bottles, or plastic cups. So, as the preventive measures, two of the most necessary outlined are as follows-

Empty and turn over containers that could accumulate rain

Change in plants and flower vases once a week

Considerably, there are several diseases that are transmitted by insects or other organisms. These are hazardous to the health of citizens. The diseases that are transmitted by insects are; dengue fever, malaria, yellow fever, West Nile Virus, and hairy-moth infestation.

These cause allergic skin reactions and respiratory ailments. Further, the Insect Vector Control Division is on the mission to provide a service for the protection of the nation’s health from vector borne diseases, states the ministry.

Vectors are the insects, animals or other organisms that are capable of spreading disease to humans. And, the protection from this can be done through the application of safe, effective and economical integration of all the appropriate and sustainable vector control measures.

The vector control division works in areas that have been flooded to prevent the outbreaks of disease. In case one gets diagnosed with dengue fever, malaria, yellow fever, West Nile virus, hairy-moth infestation or any other insect or organism-borne disease.

As well, the division can be contacted if the members of a family, village or community have been diagnosed with any of the illnesses. The community or the area has been flooded and one is concerned about the outbreak of disease.

With such information, the residents are concerned and one of them even mentioned, “Any spraying being done in residential areas?”

Such words state of concern for residents for their well being.