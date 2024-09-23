Trinidad: 19-year-old vanishes from 40-year-old boyfriend's home, feared dead

Trinidad and Tobago: A 19-year-old girl, Maria Paul, went missing from her house in Trinidad on September 12, 2024, and is feared dead now.



The police officers from the Region 2 Homicide Bureau of Investigations have issued a missing person alert across the island nation and are continuously investigating and looking for her.



According to the information, Paul lived along the Valencia By-Pass Road with her boyfriend, 41-year-old Junior Holder. Reportedly, Junior packed all of Maria's belongings and sent them back to her mother, and the two had been living together for about 18 months.



This has further pushed the missing female's parents to seek answers for the child's disappearance as they suspect that Paul and Junior had a rough phase going on.



On Thursday, she told her mother she was going by her boyfriend to lime at his workplace through a video call on Wednesday evening. It is said that her boyfriend worked as a security officer and denied any involvement in the teen's missing.



Paul's father said that her boyfriend came to him asking about his daughter and saying that he had not seen her since Wednesday night.



It is said that the female was last seen by her boyfriend's father at their home, who reported that he had seen her leaving the house.



The mysterious disappearance of the girl has left her family very concerned, with several people helping them and the police conducting searches.



Meanwhile, there are also rumors at the Antigua Road, Wallerfield, and Valencia By-Pass Road communities that Maria was murdered by three men.



The incident has left the community shocked, with people taking to Facebook to express their sadness.



"Her parents are totally slack! If they stood their ground and acted as parents in the first place, she would be in their home right now. No parent in their right mind would allow their 19-year-old to be with a 40+ yr old. Parents are not their child's friend," slammed a user named Damanie, while another user said, "Maria's mother seems to know a lot about her daughter's lifestyle that she's not speaking on."