Teenager killed in accidental shooting by 18-year-old in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old female, Aliyah Santoo, was shot dead after an 18-year-old male mishandled a firearm, shooting the victim in her chest.



The police officials reported that the 18-year-old is presently in custody for lying about the circumstances leading to her death and ‘accidentally’ killing her.



The incident took place on Tuesday night while Santoo was at a relative’s place with an 18 year old and a 14 year old relative at Antigua Road, Wallerfield, Arima.



The suspect initially claimed that the victim, who is a student of Form Three at the Guaico Secondary School, was shot after she opened the front door and a male stormed the house before opening fire on them. This narrative was later disrupted by another person who was present at the time of the incident.



The teenager was taken to the Arima Hospital, where the medical officials contacted the police around 11:40 pm and reported the incident to them. The girl was pronounced dead at 11:50 pm while she was undergoing emergency treatment.



Following the incident, the mother of the victim, Avita Bally, said that Santoo had decided to leave the family home after a fallout with her stepfather last year, and at present, she is staying at her aunt’s house.



Bally also said that she got to know that upon receiving the news of the shooting, she rushed to the house only to see her daughter lying on the ground bleeding from a wound to the right side of her chest, following which she took her to the hospital.



The victim’s parents were also told the same story by the suspects, but initial investigations revealed that the suspect had an illegal firearm with him, and he accidentally shot Santoo while showing it off to her.



The police also reported that they found one 9mm spent shell casing inside the house, contrary to the false statement that someone fired several shots.