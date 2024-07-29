Brutal shooting leaves Trinidadian artist Plumpy Boss injured in St Maarten

Boss is currently hospitalized in critical condition with three others, while one individual did not receive any serious injuries.

Trinidadian dancehall artist Plumpy Boss, along with four others, were shot on Sunday. The incident took place in St Maarten shortly after a concert around 4:10 am.

Boss is currently hospitalized in critical condition with three others, while one individual did not receive any serious injuries.

It is reported that the shooting occurred at a local night spot after the concert and their vehicle was hit with a barrage of at least 13 gunshots.

Among the injured are one woman and three men who are reportedly received critical injuries, but stable condition.

The officials reported that the driver of the van drove it with the victims to the airport following the shooting, where the ambulance arrived to provide medical assistance to the ones who got shot.

Meanwhile, the Internal Affairs Department of Police Force of Sint Maarten said that they are conducting investigations into the incident, which has sent shockwaves across the island nation.

The police further stated that they could not reveal more information about the attack because of its sensitive nature, saying that the ambush was both brutal and thoroughly planned.

Plumpy Boss is a well-known reggae and dancehall artist from Port of Spain in Trinidad. He was raised in a musically interested family, due to which he became passionate about music at a young age.

The artist has, at times, found himself to be involved with criminals and gangs, leading to this arrest on several occasions. Just a few weeks ago, he was granted a $350,000 bail with a surety.

Notably, the 26-year-old performer was charged with several offenses earlier this month, which included being a gang member, professing to be a gang member, and promoting a gang.

Because of these recent charges, the St. Maarten police suspect the shooting to be gang-related and are continuing their investigations while keeping this angle as a priority.