Trinidad Double Murder: 36-year-old man, 19-year-old UWI student gunned down

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its 17th double murder after a male and a teenage girl were gunned down inside a vehicle parked along Plaisance Quarry Road in Laventille on Friday, July 19, 2024.



The police reported that the deceased had been identified as 36-year-old Walter John, a resident of Western Main Road, Carenage, and 19-year-old UWI student Samantha Celine Chadee, a resident of Portugal Avenue, Tumpuna Road, Arima.



The duo is said to have been ambushed and shot multiple times while proceeding along Laventille Road in a grey Hyundai Accent vehicle driven by John. The Emergency Medical Personnel pronounced both of them dead on the scene.



It has also been revealed that Chadee was the second female teenager to have been killed by bullets intended for a male companion in the country so far for the year.



Just on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 19-year-old Teneisha Jackie, also known as Pinky of Lyndon Street in Curepe, died after being shot inside a vehicle parked along Carlos Street in Woodbroke.



Jackie’s then-boyfriend, Tyron Best, aged 30, of Upper St Barb’s Road in Belmont, who was alleged to be the intended target, was wounded during the shooting incident.



After the female’s death, her tearful mother took to social media to warn young women to be careful of the company they are keeping.



The crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago is worsening with each passing day while the government remains quiet watching the show in complete silence.



Meanwhile, the oppositions are coming to the forefront to condemn the government and the police officials for not putting any strict actions in place in order to curb the crime situation in the twin island nation.



A citizen named Gervais also took to Facebook to point fingers at the incumbent Prime Minister and said, “Why are Keith Rowley, Fitzgerald Hinds, and Earla Christopher not arrested for these murders? When will enough be enough?” This showcases that the people’s patience is already over, and they are seeking solutions now.