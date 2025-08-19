Belize: 13-year-old girl suffers severe eye injury after rock attack by 20-year-old neighbor

The incident took place around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, as the teenager was walking home.

Belize: A 13-year old girl suffered a severe eye injury, caused by a rock thrown on her by a 20-year old neighbor, police reports confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 1:50 pm on Thursday, August 14, while the teenager was walking back home. According to police reports, the suspect who has been identified as Maurice Alvarez threw a rock in her direction, striking the victim’s left eye.

The girl was immediately rushed to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where she was admitted for emergency treatment. Once stable, she was sent home by the doctors to get specialized care. Also, it was reported by the authorities that she will most likely require surgery to treat the severe damage to her eye.

Police Investigation and Legal Charges

Police stated that medico-legal forms have been issued for this case. However, certification remains pending until after the young victim undergoes the required surgery which will determine the full extent of her injuries.

Following investigations, Alvarez was formally arrested on Saturday, August 16. He has been charged with two offenses: “Throwing Missiles” and “Maim.” Police confirmed that Alvarez, when presented with caution, chose to remain silent. He at present is in detention as the case goes to trial.

Netizens React

In Belize City, the issue has raised concerns and shock among residents in regard to the reported attack of a minor. Police said that the investigation is still in progress and that appropriate action will be taken based on medical reports and court hearings.

As the motive remains unclear, residents responded to the tragic shooting on social media. A local commented, “We are living in a society where women and girls are being attacked daily and there is absolutely no intervention from men in our society or the government.”