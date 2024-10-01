Silver Airways expands services from Florida to Bahamas, fares starting $98

US based air carrier Silver Airways announces expansion of its services from Tampa to Nassau, Bahamas and four more destinations across Florida.



The fairs for these newly launched services will begin from as low as $41 with travellers getting the chance to fly to the Bahamas in a ticket price of $98 (one way).



While announcing the development on its official Facebook page, the airline invited the travellers to take benefit of the opportunity and said, “Big savings and more flights are coming your way! Starting October 6th, Silver Airways is expanding service from Tampa with fares that won’t break the bank—starting as low as $41 one-way.”



Silver Airways will be flying from Tampa to Nassau one time daily from October 6 this year, allowing more travellers to fly to the island nation.

Other routes to which the airline is expanding services is as follows:

Tampa to Fort Lauderdale (5x daily) from $41 one-way

Tampa to Key West (3x daily) from $68 one-way

Tampa to Tallahassee (2x daily) from $70 one-way

Tampa to Pensacola (2x daily) from $81 one-way

This expansion is expected to provide more convenient and affordable travel options for passengers, particularly those seeking to explore the Bahamas and Florida.



With its growing network, the airline is reinforcing its commitment to connecting travellers to several popular destinations in the Caribbean region.



According to the information, booking for these new routes are now open and travellers can visit Silver Airways’ website or contact their customer service to book their seats.



The airline is now providing its services to several Caribbean destinations including Bahamas, St Kitts, Tortola, Dominica, St Maarten, St Croix, Anguilla, San Juan, Santiago and St Thomas, making it very easy for the Caribbean diaspora across the United States to travel to their home towns through affordable flights and convenient direct services from the Florida.