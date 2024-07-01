Hurricane Beryl threatening Tobago, pushed Heritage Festival ahead

The Thanksgiving service under Tobago Heritage Festival 2024 has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Beryl to Tobago.

The service was scheduled for 1 pm on Monday (July 1, 2024) at the Scarborough RC Church for which the Tobago Festivals Commission announced its postponement. As well, the office of the commission will remain closed which is located at GNV Place, Wilson Road and Smithfield Plaza.

Further, the updates for the rescheduling of the events will be provided through www.tobagofestivalscommission.com

The events were scheduled for Thanksgiving Service for July 1, Heritage Film Symposium for July 2, Children’s Heritage Extravaganza for July 3.

Considerably, main events were scheduled to be held from July 21, 2024 to which no confirmation has arrived yet. Extreme weather conditions in the region are posing a threat to several of the countries as Hurricane Beryl is moving so fast towards windward Islands.

With this, two countries are at major risk that is Saint Lucia and Barbados. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Trinidad and Hurricane warning for Tobago. The forecast have mentioned that the Hurricane Beryl is churning just east of Tobago

This is moving with outer bands moving across Trinidad, Tobago, and the Windward Islands. Locally heavy rainfall with tropical storm force winds is likely in these bands, particularly in Eastern Tobago.

Hurricane Beryl is moving west to west-northwest, with maximum sustained winds near 195 Km/h near the center of the storm. In Tobago and the Southern Windwards, there are the chances of cloudy to overcast conditions with widespread showers, frequent thunderstorm activity and gusty winds in excess of 65 km/h associated with Hurricane Beryl.

Gradual improvement in the state can be expected by the evening. Hurricane Warning is in effect with the red level for Tobago. The temperature for the same is forecasted as minimum 25°C and maximum 29°C.

For the Seas, rough waves are forecasted. 2.5m to 4.0m, above 4.0m near Tobago and the Windward Island, in open waters. And, 1.0m to 2.5m. Above 2.5m near Tobago and the Windward Island, in sheltered areas.