Indian-Origin Bentley University student Gaurav Jaisingh dies in balcony fall in Bahamas

The victim in the Bahamas balcony accident has been identified as an Indian-origin US student, Gaurav Jaisingh from the Bentley University. The incident took place on 11th May at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Casino, where Jaisingh was staying with his friends during a trip to the island.

As per reports from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Jaisingh, a 25-year-old Bentley University student was spending time with his friends in the hotel room, when he suddenly fell from the balcony. He was then found unconscious lying on the ground to which he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he later succumbed to death from his injuries.

The RGPF has stated that the investigations into the incident are ongoing to find out all details related to the incident. Bentley University also extended their condolences to Jaisingh and his family through a social media post on their official account.

“It’s been a difficult few days and our community is feeling the emotional toll of the tragic loss of fellow Falcon, Gaurav Jaisingh ’25. Our hearts go out to Gaurav’s family and friends,” Bentley University wrote in a post.

They further added that Gaurav was about to graduate the coming Saturday, however just days before this historic day he had a tragic death. As per the information shared, Jaisingh was a student in Finance with a minor in Computer Information systems in Bentley.

He was also involved in Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and was an active member in the South Asian Students Association at his University. Bentley University also stated that they will honor Gaurav Jaisingh at the upcoming undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday.

As per reports, Jaisingh secured a full time job at FactSet in New York, and was all set to start working there upon graduation. He also completed his internship from the same company where he secured his final job.

Meanwhile, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has stated that the investigations into Gaurav Jaisingh’s case will be conducted thoroughly to find out and confirm the exact cause of his death.