Belize: UDP warns Tracy Panton to cease party claims as leadership fight deepens

Tracy Panton of the People's United Party requested that the judge declare her a member of the United Democratic Party (UDP), but the judge declined her request.

Belize: The United Democratic Party in Belize has officially warned the Leader of the Opposition Tracy Panton to cease and desist from claiming that she is a member of the party. Reportedly, Justice Tawanda Hondora on May 7 gave his decision which stated explicitly that Panton was expelled from the UDP on August 28, 2024.

It is said that People’s United Party’s Tracy Panton sought for the Judge to declare her a member of the UDP which he declined. The Judge clearly refused to reinstate her as a member of the party and said clearly that her status is a matter for the executive organs of the party to decide which is why she remains expelled.

The warning comes through UDP’s former leader Moses “Shyne” Barrow’s headquarters official press release, which calls Panton to stop her false claims in front of the public. Barrow even called on Panton to issue a public apology if she wants any chance at reconciliation however not everyone in the party is backing Barrow.

Acting Leader Hugo Patt, who is a key figure in the UDP said as far as he is concerned, Panton is still his leader. He also signalled his willingness to support the formal process to transition party leadership to Panton but stressed that it must be done in accordance with the constitution of the party.

In a recent interview, Patt was asked what happened between the time Shyne Barrow handed over leadership to him and when he, in turn, was expected to hand over to Panton. “From a legal standpoint, from a procedural standpoint, yes, I am the acting party leader,” Patt said. “But I have not been shy about the fact that I have never wanted this position.”

He also acknowledged that while he cannot simply pass the baton on his own authority, but he is in agreement with ensuring the transition happens the right way.

Meanwhile, Panton pushed back and dismissed Barrow’s allegations, saying that they hold no merit. She noted that she is ready to defend herself whether in court or in a bi-election.

Following the warning came out, Panton took to Facebook to reiterate her commitment as the Leader of the Opposition and also said that where it relates to who will lead the UDP going forward that is a matter for the party to determine.

“It is my view that this decision should be made sooner rather than later if indeed it is our desire to take charge of governing our beloved Belize in 2030,” she added.

The leadership tug-of-war continues, and the U.D.P.'s internal rift shows no signs of healing just yet.