PM Holness announces $2M reward for information on killers of 14-year-old Terona Thomas

Jamaica: Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, on Wednesday, has announced a $2 million reward fund for any information which will lead to the apprehension of the suspects involved in the killing of 14-year-old Terona Thomas. According to the information, Thomas was shot dead on April 17 on Hill Avenue in St Andrew, Jamaica.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister while he was speaking at the Commissioning of the Olympic Way Jamaica Eye Monitoring Project on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old victim who was affectionately known as TT was shot dead in the drive-by shooting while two other men were shot and injured during the same.

According to the reports, Thomas was among a group of people around 1:50 pm on Hill Avenue when gunmen who were travelling in a motorcar opened fire. The police officials reported that she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Holness, during the ceremony, also said that he will be urging the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, to increase the reward pool.

Following the incident last month, there was a lot of tension among the citizens as people carried out several protests, calling for justice for the young child.

Orthia Watson, the mother of the child, was sitting in her yard when the shots rang out and she said that her heart sank immediately as she knew that her daughter had gone in the direction of the gunfire.

Following the incident, she recalled through tears that she had given her daughter money to purchase a boiled crab from a nearby stall and when she reached the incident site, she saw a car in the driveway, but she was not able to see who was inside it. The grieving mother recalled that when she turned around, she saw her daughter laying down on the street.

The mother said that she collapsed in tears even before she could reach her daughter as she was shocked to see her in that condition.

The incident has left all the citizens shocked with everyone asking for justice for the young child.