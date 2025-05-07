Wednesday, 7th May 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Holness announces $2M reward for information on killers of 14-year-old Terona Thomas

The Prime Minister announced it during Tuesday's commissioning of the Olympic Way Jamaica Eye Monitoring Project.

Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Jamaica: Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, on Wednesday, has announced a $2 million reward fund for any information which will lead to the apprehension of the suspects involved in the killing of 14-year-old Terona Thomas. According to the information, Thomas was shot dead on April 17 on Hill Avenue in St Andrew, Jamaica.  

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister while he was speaking at the Commissioning of the Olympic Way Jamaica Eye Monitoring Project on Tuesday.  

The 14-year-old victim who was affectionately known as TT was shot dead in the drive-by shooting while two other men were shot and injured during the same.  

According to the reports, Thomas was among a group of people around 1:50 pm on Hill Avenue when gunmen who were travelling in a motorcar opened fire. The police officials reported that she was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Holness, during the ceremony, also said that he will be urging the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, to increase the reward pool.  

Following the incident last month, there was a lot of tension among the citizens as people carried out several protests, calling for justice for the young child.  

Orthia Watson, the mother of the child, was sitting in her yard when the shots rang out and she said that her heart sank immediately as she knew that her daughter had gone in the direction of the gunfire.  

Following the incident, she recalled through tears that she had given her daughter money to purchase a boiled crab from a nearby stall and when she reached the incident site, she saw a car in the driveway, but she was not able to see who was inside it. The grieving mother recalled that when she turned around, she saw her daughter laying down on the street.  

The mother said that she collapsed in tears even before she could reach her daughter as she was shocked to see her in that condition.

The incident has left all the citizens shocked with everyone asking for justice for the young child.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis national football team India-bound for cup matches

Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Uncategorised

British Virgin Islands and Airbnb partner to expand tourism sector throug...

Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Uncategorised

Indigenous banks and CBI discussed at OECS meeting

Wednesday, 7th May 2025

(L-R) Jeremy Savory, Managing Partner, Savory &amp; Partners, Wilkin-Armbrister, Acting Consul General, Consulate General of St Kitts &amp; Nevis, Dubai, UAE, Mark Brantley Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis CIU terminates Savory & Partners

Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Jamaica Government Information Service. National Women's Shelter is "Ready". The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange (right) shares a moment with the High Commissioner of Canada, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, during a tour of the first state-run shelter for victims of domestic abuse on 15 October 2020.
Uncategorised

Jamaica opens first National Women's Shelter to halt domestic violence

Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Females who acquired scholarships last year (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia to offer scholarships to females pursuing studies at SALCC

Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Guyana

Young Guyanese pilot Antonio Prittipal fulfills lifelong goal by landing...

Wednesday, 7th May 2025

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua kicks off 2024-2025 cruise season with Celebrity Summit and Rhaps...

Wednesday, 7th May 2025