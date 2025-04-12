Jamaica hits historic 3.5% unemployment as Govt expands Youth Apprenticeship Drive

Since 2020, over 550,000 individuals have received training through HEART/NSTA Trust, with more than 150,000 enrolling in vocational programmes after fees were removed.

Jamaica: In a significant development, the unemployment rate in Jamaica has reached a historic low of 3.5 percent as of October 2024. To build on this achievement, the government has announced that it has been expanding apprenticeship programmes to equip more locals with in-demand skills.

According to the information, the Amber HEART Coding Academy has graduated around 500 youths in areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics with several securing paid internships.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the government is launching an Expanded Apprenticeship Programme which targeted critical industries such as hospitality and construction. He added that over the next two years, 300 young Jamaicans will be receiving paid, hands-on training alongside industry professionals.

Moreover, the participants will be earning a weekly stipend of $13,500 to $16,500 with 10 percent set aside as compulsory savings, said PM Holness.

The Prime Minister further recalled that he was in Braunstone recently and je just stopped in the town and saw the heart outreach workers with a little tent in the middle of the town, encouraging people to come and sign up.

Holness said that he was very heartened to see the workers doing that and added, “Heart is out there doing their best to try and pull people in who are not currently in the labour force, or who are seeking a job, but are unskilled.”

“Heart is actively out there trying to bring them in, and almost every year I come here with some different form of programme that's, you know, specifically catered to a certain set age profile or life cycle to attract. Because at 3.5% unemployment, we are technically almost at full employment,” he further said.

He further reiterated that the government is going to work hard to explore every option, give every incentive so that those who stay by the roadside and dig out their hand middle and give them an opportunity to put a tool in their hand.