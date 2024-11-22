Who is Philippe Martinez, and how did he end up in the Caribbean

The 57-year-old Martinez is no stranger to both the silver screens or the controversies. He recently launched his new World Media Channel where he made bold allegations against several high- ranked government officials in the Caribbean.

French American movie producer and director Philippe Martinez is gaining so much popularity recently, but this time due to his controversies not movies.

Although, while Philippe Martinez’s recent channel is stirring conversations, his own past is also under the conversation that includes some legal scandals.

Early Life and Career

Former President of the famous Odéon Theater in Marseille, Philippe Martinez is a well-known movie French and American movie producer, director. In the early 90s, Martinez moved to the US to live his “American Dream” and be work in Hollywood.

Philippe Martinez, French Director Soon after coming to the US, he was appointed the Chairman of the Board of distribution company named Ulysses Entertainment with offices in LA, Paris and London. During his career he produced and directed multiple movies, some of them receiving recognition at Toronto Film Festival, Miami Film Festivals allowing him a decent applause.

“Baby Faced 300 Pound Mr Martinez” – New York Times

Philippe Martinez started getting involved in multiple controversies, with major ones getting picked by the New York Times as well.

In their comprehensive article titled “His Plan Conquest of Indie Hollywood” the New York Times referred to Philippe Martinez as “baby faced 300 pound Mr Martinez “ who moved to the US from London to build his company Bauer Martinez Distribution.

In their article, the New York Times also talked about the lawsuits stamped on Philippe Martinez by his business partners, resulting in criminal convictions.

Fraud Conviction in France

New York Times reported that instead of returning to face charges in France, Martinez stayed in the United States for over five years.

During this time, he continued to produce movies from his home Agoura Hills, close to LA. Staying back in the US led to Martinez violating the terms of his US visa, while at the same time, he was convicted back in France for fraud in absentia resulting in sentence of “five years in jail”.

Extradition Case by the US Authorities

The comprehensive article further delved into details on the consequences of overstaying the US visa fr Martinez. Reportedly, in February 1999 Philippe Martinez was arrested by the United States Immigration Officials to extradite him back to France.

“He spent 41 months at a detention center in Mira Loma, Calif., with 800 other would-be deportees, many of them violent members of Mexican or Chinese gangs,”.

Soon after, Martinez purportedly changed his mind to resist his extradition, and returned to France, serving six months in jail as French authorities credited to his days at the US detention center as time served.

Landing in the Caribbean

Philippe Martinez arrived on the Federation with intentions of shooting multiple movies in “Nevis” in 2020.

He reportedly launched and registered his media company named “MSR Media” in St Kitts and Nevis. Under this banner, Martinez shot over 12 movies in Nevis, some featuring iconic actors such as the Elizabeth Hurley. He shot movies such as One Year Off, Assailant, A Week in Paradise, Christmas in the Caribbean.

Martinez slowly started turning away from his movie business, and decided to become an investor under the Citizenship by Investment Programme. In May 2022 the previous Government led by Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris welcomed him in the CBI Programme.

Martinez in the Caribbean island of Nevis Soon after he also acquired Ocean Terrace Inn Limited, solidifying his steps in the real estate business.

The RICO Suit

Soon after, Philippe Martinez’s relationship within the Caribbean also got bitter. In May this year, MSR Media filed a RICO suit in the US Federal Court. He named several government officials for their involvement in cross-cutting in the CBI Programmes.

The RICO lawsuit named the Former Head of St Kitts and Nevis CIU Les Khan, and Managing Director of the controversial Caribbean Galaxy Ying Jin among other bureaucrats and officials. All named in the lawsuit have distanced themselves from the allegations, by referring to them as “false accusations”.

Threatening Prime Ministers

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew accused Martinez for asking USD 40 million to 100 million in order to withdraw the RICO lawsuit.

During a special roundtable with media in Basseterre, PM Drew questioned why Philippe Martinez was allowed into the Citizenship by Investment Programme by the previous government despite having a criminal background.

He blatantly told the media how Philippe Martinez threatened him to pay from public treasury in order to take-back the RICO suit.

The Viral Audio

In a viral audio surfacing across social media, Philippe Martinez could be heard talking to someone on extorting money from the individuals named in the RICO lawsuit.

“I told Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, and made my demands crystal clear, I mean very clear $25 million, not a penny less then I turned to the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis 10 million for you if you want your name out of my RICO suit. It was simple, they pay and I walk away, if they refuse then I have made relationships in the Caribbean, good ones, powerful ones even connections with gangs in both countries. Pay me or watch your crime rate goes double overnight. Not a threat it’s guarantee”.