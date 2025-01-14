Jamaica generated USD 4.35 billion in 2024 tourism season: Minister Bartlett

Jamaica has recorded a whopping revenue of USD 4.35 billion from the tourism arrivals. The Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett stated that there has been an increase of a major 5.3 percent as compared to 2023. Reportedly, in 2024 over 4.2 million people visited Jamaica, contributing highly to its economic sector.

According to the Minister Edmund Bartlett, the tourism sector has shown remarkable resilience over the years. He further added that the gigantic revenues were made despite travel advisories, severe weather events and airlift restrictions over two quarters.

He said that this growth has paved the way for Jamaica to achieve the ambitious 5x5x5 targets of 5 million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings by 2025. The Minister credited this success of the sector to strategic planning and new airline routes.

It was further reported that the majority of visitors to Jamaica came from the United States with accounting to total 4 million visitors, showcasing the island’s increasing appeal among international visitors.

The numbers were shared by the tourism minister while he was addressing Sandals Resorts International’s 2025 Global Sales Meeting at its Sandals South Coast resort. During his address, he hailed Sandals as a phenomenal home-grown multi-national brand and a major contributor to regional growth.

He also encouraged Sandals to expand beyond the Caribbean, bringing their world class hospitality to the global stage. Talking about the tourism sector, he said that it continues to be the backbone of the local and regional economy, contributing more than 50 percent of the Caribbean’s GDP and employing one in four workers across the region.

He said that locally tourism plays a crucial role in supporting farmers, creating jobs and fostering community development. He further underscored the significance of responsible tourism and emphasised that the island nation’s tourism sector is not just about numbers but about people as it drives economic growth and showcases the best of Jamaica to the world.

Minister Bartlett also reiterated his team’s commitment towards enhancing the tourism offerings in Jamaica in order to attract more visitors this year.