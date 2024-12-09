Jamaica sets its sights on luxury: $450M Montego Bay Pinnacle Project to redefine tourism

The development which at present is under construction on the western coastline of the city signals a strategic pivot in keeping with the Ministry of Tourism’s Blue Ocean strategy to attract more high-end travellers and boost economic growth.

The Ministry of Tourism of Jamaica is taking a bold step to enhance its luxury tourism offerings, with the US$450 million Montego Bay Pinnacle Project at the forefront.

The development which at present is under construction on the western coastline of the city signals a strategic pivot in keeping with the Ministry of Tourism’s Blue Ocean strategy to attract more high-end travellers and boost economic growth.

While speaking during a landmark branded real estate conference which was hosted by Pinnacle’s developers, LCH Developments, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett underscored the significance of the shift saying, “We’re going to be placing concerted focus on luxury tourism as a critical part of the differentiation of the Jamaican experience.”

The Pinnacle which is equipped with four 28 story towers offers 423 upscale residences, 15 exclusive villas and world class hotel style services which will be operated by a European Company. This is expected to set a new standard in Jamaican hospitality.

Moreover, Minister Bartlett highlighted the broader economic benefits of this development and noted that luxury tourism would create more demand for goods and services from various sub sectors that will boost consumption in both quantity and quality, eventually resulting in higher returns and more employment opportunities.

He further emphasised the need to zone areas for different types of products and added that St Thomas is being positioned for luxury tourism development as well.

“We are excited about the prospect of bringing new demographics into Jamaica, but more importantly, enabling Jamaicans to invest in this area so that the ownership of tourism becomes more and more that of the people of Jamaica,” Bartlett stated.

As the construction is progressing, the Pinnacle is a major milestone in the overall vision of Jamaica to attract more high end visitors and boost the island’s position as a hub for premium and authentic experiences.