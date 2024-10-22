UK-based travel influencer Heather ranks Jamaica 'Top Holiday Destination'
Tuesday, 22nd October 2024
Jamaica: Renowned England-based travel consultant Heather of 'Travel with Heather' recently explored the Caribbean island of Jamaica and reviewed it as a top holiday destination.
While sharing the glimpses of her visit on her official social media accounts, the travel influencer said that Jamaica, a Caribbean island nation, has a diverse mix of mountains, rainforests and reef lined beaches and is the 3rd largest island in the Caribbean Sea.
She noted that the best time to visit the island is during the dry season, from mid-December to April. Summer, especially July, when rainfall dips, is also a good time to visit.
"However, I've just visited in October, and in the four days we were there, we only had an hour of rain," she added.
According to Heather, with so much to see and do, it is the perfect destination for everyone. While calling out her followers to visit the island once in their lives, she emphasized, "Whether you want to lounge on a white sandy beach or want to explore the culture, sights, and history of the island."
She further detailed the best locations to explore on the island which included Bob Marley Museum, World Famous Dunns River Falls & Park, Mystic Mountain, Good Hope Estate & Appleton Jamaican Rum Tour, Blue Mountain Coffee, Devon House and Rose Hall Great House.
Travel with Heather outlined that Jamaica is famed as the birthplace of reggae music, and its capital, Kingston, is home to the Bob Marley Museum.
While talking about Dunns River Falls & Park, she said that it is a famous waterfall near Ocho Rios. At about 180 feet (55 m) high and 600 feet (180 m) long, the waterfalls are terraced like giant natural stairs with several small lagoons. The falls empty into the Caribbean Sea at the western end of a white-sand beach. Climbing the waterfalls is a popular activity and takes about an hour with the help of tour guides from the park. There are stairs and a pathway alongside the falls for those who do not want to get wet or are unable to manage the falls.Notably, the Mystic Mountain is a rainforest adventure park located in Ocho Rios. Travellers can take the cable car up through the rainforest where you can participate in some thrilling activities like the Rainforest Bobsled, inspired by the Jamaica Bobsled team.
Good Hope Estate, one of Jamaicas oldest plantations include gorgeous grounds and 18th Century buildings of historic importance. The Appleton Estate is the oldest and most famous sugar estate and distillery in Jamaica in continuous production, and has been handcrafting some of the finest rum in the world since 1749.
Meanwhile, the Blue Mountain Coffee is for the ones who love coffee and they serve one of the best on the island.
Devon House is one of Jamaica's most celebrated historic landmarks and is the architectural dream of the island's First black millionaire, George Stiebel. It is also famous for offering a variety of ice creams.
Rose Hall is a Jamaican Georgian plantation house now run as a historic house museum, located in Montego Bay.
These reasons are more than enough for any travel enthusiast seeking to explore perfect new locations that are not just beautiful but also peaceful.
Jamaica is also home to several renowned Caribbean festivals which takes place year round and visitors can get the chance to indulge in them during their vacations.
The upcoming event that is Jamaica Food and Drink Festival will be held from November 7 to 10 and is the best for foodies from across the globe who wants to taste Caribbean and international cuisine under one roof.
