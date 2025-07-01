Idaho murder case: Bryan Kohberger set to plead guilty for killing four college students

Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a deal that would spare him the death penalty.

Idaho: Bryan Kohberger, the prime suspect of the murder of 4 Idaho college students, has agreed to plead guilty in the upcoming hearing, which is set to be on Wednesday. The 30-year-old criminology graduate of Washington State University, is charged with the murder of four Idaho college students in 2022.

According to the sources, Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a deal from the prosecutor that would spare him from the death penalty.

The case captured nationwide interest as Kohberger was pursuing a doctoral degree in criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, located about 8 miles from the University of Idaho where the four victims pursued their degrees.

The accused allegedly stabbed the four victims while they were at an off-campus house on November 13, 2022. He then fled to Pennsylvania, to visit his family.

A week later, the police managed to track him down and he was then arrested and flown to Idaho to face charges for a first degree murder.

The victims of the murder are said to be 3 girls who were roommates and a guy who was a boyfriend to one of the 3 girls.

The victims were Ethan Chapin who was 20-years old, from Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle also 20-years-old, from Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen 21-years-old, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves also 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges of first degree murder after the police had retrieved a Glock pistol, black gloves and face masks, and a knife after conducting a thorough search of his family house. Along with DNA samples that the defense questioned and asked for a move of the trial location.

One of the victim’s family, the Goncalves has accused the prosecutor for mishandling the plea deal that after two hard years the case is ending in a secretive deal without input from any of the victim families on the details of the plea deal. The family has called the act as adding insult to injury, as to the fact that plea is rushed and the victim families are only receiving a day to prepare and appear at the court on July 2.

According to local media, Kohberger has waived his right to appeal and agreed to four consecutive years in prison, he is expected to be sentenced as guilty in late July if he enters the guilty plea as planned on the hearing on Wednesday. The trial of the case is expected to begin on August 18.