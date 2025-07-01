Jamaica imposes 48-Hour Curfew in Kingston East amid rising crime concerns

The authorities haven't revealed the reason for the curfew, but it's believed to be linked to a rise in crime.

Jamaica: The government of Jamaica has declared a 48-hour curfew in certain areas of the Kingston Eastern Police Division, effective from 6:00 pm on Monday, June 30th, to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 2nd. The reason behind the curfew has not yet been revealed by the authorities but it is being believed that it is due to the increase in crime rate.

According to the information, the boundaries set for the curfew are as follows:

North, along the imaginary line from Mountain View Primary School to Cane River Falls.

East, along the imaginary line from Cane River Falls to the bridge at 10 Miles, Bull Bay.

South, along the coastline from the bridge at 10 Mile, Bull Bay to Flag Circle.

West, along Camp Road from Flag Circle to Vineyard Road onto an imaginary line to the Mountain View Primary School.

During the curfew hours the police have advised all the individuals living in the mentioned areas to remain within their premises and within the boundaries of their homes unless instructed otherwise by the authorities.