Historic Discovery: Rare 'Gwada Negative' blood type identified in French Caribbean woman

Guadeloupe: French scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying a previously unknown blood group that could revolutionize transfusion practices and enhance patient safety globally. The rare blood type, dubbed 'Gwada Negative,' was found in a 68-year-old woman from Guadeloupe, a French Caribbean island, marking a significant breakthrough in the field.

According to the reports, ‘Gwada Negative’ is the 48th officially recognised blood group and as of now the French woman from Guadelopean is the only one known to have it. The French Blood Establishment (EFS) through the advanced DNA sequencing announced the development with excitement highlighting the importance of rare blood types that reveal genetic mutations.

The initial discovery was flagged in 2011 when the then 54-year-old woman needed a transfusion but there was no compatible donor for her which led to the research of her blood being shelved due to the limited resources present at the time.

In 2019 after acquiring the proper equipment the medical and blood experts performed a high-throughput DNA sequencing," of her genetics which confirmed that she possessed a unique and rare blood type possibly inherited from both her parents.

After 15 years, the discovery was formally acknowledged in June at Milan by the International Society of Blood Transfusion, who took to LinkedIn to share the exciting news and that the new blood group has been named ‘Gwada Negative,’in relation to the patient’s origins which also sounds good in all languages.

Blood types are formed by some particular antigens which when combined coat the red blood cells. So far, the most common blood groups are A, B and O however scientist have now discovered that there are over 600 separate antigens that when sorted can represent new blood groups which is not just about curiosity but medical vitality as blood can mean life for someone who lacks it when done correctly, as well as death if the blood transfused does not fully match the patients blood.