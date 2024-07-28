Jamaican Malik James King signs sponsorship with PUMA ahead of Paris Olympics

Jamaica: A well-renowned athlete from Jamaica who is also the reigning men’s 400-meter hurdles national champion, Malik James King, has signed an agreement with the German sporting company PUMA ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.



He said that this sponsorship is a significant step in his career, which is on the right path and is also proof of his hard work, which is constantly grabbing attention from across the world.



The athlete thanked his team for all the support ahead of this great opportunity and remarked that he is looking forward to his future with PUMA.



James King outlined, “I am truly over the moon and the hard work has finally paid off.” He also said that now he will focusing more on his performance during Olympics in Paris. The player further thanked PUMA for their tremendous support and his coach, family and team.



The development was announced by his agent Eroll Walters who said that the agreement came following his client’s impressive performance during the ongoing season.



Walters said that PUMA noticed Malik earlier in the season and offered their support. After he became the national champion and was selected for the Jamaica Olympic team, the sporting giant legally signed the partnership.



The athlete is going to the Olympic Games’ track and field competition while being ranked 5th in the world in this event. He is hoping that he can perform better than his usual self among a competitive field of athletes.



Not only this, but Malik James King also said that his aim is to have a great performance, which includes securing a spot in the finals. “I am not putting too much pressure on myself,” he remarked while saying that he is just trying to stay focused and listen to what his coach tells him.



It is to be noted that the James King became the 2nd fastest Jamaican of all time at the Jamaica National Championships when he grabbed the national title in a time of 47.42 seconds.