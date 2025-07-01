Belize: 19-year-old killed, two cops stabbed in late night street clash

Around 2:30 AM, a fight broke out between two groups of young men on Luciano Reyes Street near a popular fast-food spot.

Belize: A violent altercation occurred during the early hours of Monday in Caye Caulker has left a teenager and two police officers hospitalised with stab wounds. It is reported that the victim has been identified as Kevin DePaz who was fatally stabbed by an off-duty police officer.

According to the information, the incident took place around 2 30 am on Luciano Reyes Street in front of a well-known fast-food spot where two groups of young men got into an altercation which soon turned violent.

Off-duty police constables Darneak Swasey as well as Lionel Urbina, which were in the area at the time of the incident, tried to de-escalate the situation. However, during this intervention, PC Swasey was reportedly stabbed in the led by the 25-year-old Neesean Allen.

In response to this stabbing, Swasey allegedly stabbed Allen and a few moments later, DePaz is reported to have stabbed PC Swasey which promoted a fatal response from the police officer who was also wounded.

The confrontation did not end there as 18-year-old Julian Canul then attacked Swasey as well which marked the third assault on the officer during this fight. Following the incident, both Canul and Allen were airlifted to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City for treatment while the victim’s body was transported to the morgue of the same hospital.

Police Staff Officer Stacy Smith, during a post incident press conference, confirmed that Police Commissioner Dr Richard Rosado travelled to the island to receive a full briefing on this matter. She said that the commissioner has emphasised a need for a thorough investigation to be conducted both by the Major Crimes Unit of the police department and the Professional Standards Branch.

"As of now, the incident is not being treated as murder," said Police Staff Officer Stacy Smith, adding that the investigation is still in its early stages and a file will soon be compiled to verify the allegations surrounding the incident.