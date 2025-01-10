Belize: 31-year-old teacher sexually assaults female student, charged

Belize: A male teacher at the Belize High School of Agriculture has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after being accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

According to the information, 31-year-old Joaquin Cruz allegedly kissed the female student and touched her hips in May 2024. It was further reported that Cruz sent messages to the student offering better grades in exchange for a romantic relationship.

The situation was reported to have escalated in November 2024, when the suspect allegedly kissed the student again and continued to send inappropriate messages.

While sharing the details of the suspect, the police reported that Joaquin Antonio Cruz is a resident of San Felipe Village, Orange Walk District and he is of Mestizo descent, with a clear complexion.

The report of the incident was made by the student’s parents in November, following which the police officials put out an arrest warrant for him. The teacher was soon arrested a few days later and was then charged for the various crimes including sexual assault.

With the incident going viral on social media, people are expressing their concerns over the lack of professionalism in Belizean schools. Several of them are taking to Facebook to express their anger over the 31-year-old teacher.

“Speak up baby. These children need to march straight to police because there are parents and ppl who cover up these things when these babies ask for help,” wrote a user named Erwin Carter while another user said, “Proud of the student who reported there are many in the system who use their positions to victimize.”

A user also said, “I think schools should have a dean to assist students against any abuse of teachers. Some of my past students complained to me as how teachers are unfair punishing them with demerits without investigating, others like religious schools deal with hair and attire. Some students canot afford to buy clothing and wear what they have. These religious schools make their own. School rules to protect themselves. I believe that there should be a general rule for all students and not a special for religious schools.”