Belizean woman found dead on US hospital roof, police rules foul play

United States: A Belizean woman who was a resident of Santa Elena Town, was found dead last week on Vista Medical Center East’s roof in Waukegan, Illinois, US, hours after she went missing from the said hospital.

According to the reports, 28-year-old Chelsea Adolphus died from hypothermia after she got exposed to freezing temperatures for more than seven hours. The victim was found unresponsive wearing only a medical gown last Thursday.

Chelsea, who was admitted to the hospital for a minor issue, was set to be discharged soon however investigators confirmed foul play in her death as the door to the roof was locked from outside but how she ended up there remains unclear.

The preliminary reports which were released on Monday have revealed the cause of her death as hypothermia due to cold exposure. Reportedly, Adolphus had been admitted to the hospital the day before for an unspecified medical issue and was found missing from her room that morning.

She was found on the roof around seven hours later with outside temperatures well below freezing. Despite the staff's efforts to resuscitate her for fourteen hours, Adolphus was pronounced dead around eleven that night.

Family files lawsuit against hospital

While the hospital has launched an investigation into the incident, the family has already filed lawsuit against the facility. Chelsea’s aunt Dayan Adolphus, on Friday, said that the family is in shock.

The family said that Adolphus had gone to seek medical attention for a minor issue. In the lawsuit, they have claimed premises liability, negligence, and medical malpractice by hospital staff.

They are also questioning how the victim ended up on the roof since investigators say that the door was locked from outside. They are also demanding that surveillance footage be released immediately since they have more questions than answers.