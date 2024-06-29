West Indies women clinch T20I series with 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Women's team fought valiantly till the very end, showcasing their resilience and determination, while the West Indies team's stellar performance highlighted their strength and excitement, thrilling fans with each match.

The West Indies women registered a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka by six wickets and became the winner of the 3rd T20I and clinching the series two-one. The team chased down 142 runs with just four wickets before the completion of 20 overs.

Sri Lanka Women set a target of 142 runs for the West Indies, which they chased very easily to win the series.

The top three players of the winning team Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle played exceptionally and pushed the team towards this significant victory.

Taylor hit 33 during the opening stand of 60 with Matthews before the West Indies skipper and Campbelle added another 51 runs for the 2nd wicket to take their team within 31 runs of the overall target.

It is to be noted that Matthews went for 49 while Campbelle lost two more batting partners before taking the team across the line with one all to spare during the final over.

Campbelle ended on 41 not out as West Indies aced the final chase and took the series two – one after losing the first match.

It is to be noted that Kawaya Kavindi took 2 for 27 for Sri Lanka, and Kavisha Dilhari had 1 for 11. Aaliyah Alleyne and Afy Fletcher had the same figures of 2 for 25 as West Indies kept Sri Lanka down to 141 for 7.

On the other hand, Karishma Ramcharack had 1 for 20 while Chinelle Henry had 1 for 16 and Chamari Athapaththu top scored with 38 runs for Sri Lanka.

Moreover, Matthews was named the Player of the Series, and Campbelle secured the Player of the Match title.

The West Indies team lost the ODI series by three – zero and the opening game of the T20I series before returning to win the series by two – one.