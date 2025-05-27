Tuesday, 27th May 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua: Kerry ‘Dolla Man’ Oliver found dead in barrel — 6th murder of 2025 shocks nations

Oliver, a young man from Pigotts, Antigua, who had been reported missing since last Friday, was found dead on Sunday evening.

Tuesday, 27th May 2025

Antigua and Barbuda: A young man, identified as Kerry ‘Dolla Man’ Oliver, was reportedly found dead in Bendals on Sunday evening. The victim has been confirmed as the sixth murder victim of this year.  

According to the information, Oliver was a resident of Pigotts, Antigua and he had been reported missing since last Friday. Police reported that his body was found inside a barrel on a farm in the Bendals area in a decomposed condition.  

Investigators said that his hands were bound but the exact circumstances surrounding his death is not clear yet. The victim’s family members were also called in to help identify the body, but no motive has yet been established for this alleged killing.  

The discovery was made when a passerby reportedly noticed a foul smell coming from a corner of a lightly wooded area located on the edge of a farming compound. Upon checking, he found a blue plastic barrel inside which a body of a man was stuffed. He immediately called the police and informed them about the same.  

The body was immediately transferred to the hospital by the police officials and is awaiting a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. 

According to his family, he left home around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2025, and was not seen or heard from since. 

Police also confirmed that the man’s white coloured Honda HR_V having registration number A49722 was recovered during the preliminary investigations into his missing. The vehicle was reportedly found abandoned and unlocked on a by-road in Bathlodge with the key left inside only.  

The vehicle was processed at the scene and later towed to the police headquarters for further investigations over the weekend. The police also conducted an extensive search of the area, along with the use of drones, however, there were no sightings of the missing man till then.  

The authorities are now calling out anyone with information into this tragic incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department in Antigua on 462-3913 or 462-3914.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

JCAA deputy director says aviation industry continues to meet internation...

Tuesday, 27th May 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: Autopsy to be performed on woman found dead in home

Tuesday, 27th May 2025

Uncategorised

Our diplomatic passports are never for sale: PM Timothy Harris

Tuesday, 27th May 2025

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, emphasises a point while speaking at the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Budget Planning and Quarterly Performance Review Retreat at Riu Hotel, Ocho Rios, on Thursday, October 10.
Uncategorised

Jamaica gov't to set up 24-hour helpline for children with mental health...

Tuesday, 27th May 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: 50-year-old man sexually assaulted his daughter
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: 50-year-old man sexually assaults his daughter

Tuesday, 27th May 2025

Volcanic emissions could reach Antigua and Barbuda and northeast Caribbean today
Uncategorised

Volcanic emissions could reach Antigua and Barbuda and northeast Caribbea...

Tuesday, 27th May 2025

Uncategorised

A day in life of Premier Mark Brantley

Tuesday, 27th May 2025

Antigua and Barbuda

Tragedy in Antigua: 1 dead, several injured as meat delivery truck overtu...

Tuesday, 27th May 2025