Trinidad: Amar Rooplal’s family learns of his murder through Social Media

Rooplal, a school bus driver and landscaper, was found dead by police on patrol around 4:40 am with multiple stab wounds and a slashed throat.

Trinidad and Tobago: Amar Rooplal’s suspicious death, has left everyone in shock and has now taken a shocking turn, after one of the  relatives revealed that he got to know about his death via social media. The 34-year-old bus driver and father of two, was found dead at the Cedar Estate Road, St Madeleine on Tuesday morning.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds and a slashed throat in a disturbing condition, which has left the family in a devastated state.  

The relatives of the dead stated that they recognized Amar through a tattoo on his fingers and the earring that he used to wear. She said that she visited the San Fernando police station to confirm, what she feared about and referred to the process as a ‘nightmare’ for her and the family.  

Rooplal's family expresses condolences 

One of the relatives upon his death expressed condolences and stated that he didn't deserve this, “He didn’t put himself out there, these people have to be really heartless,” he continued. 

Rooplal was last seen going to the church  

As per reports, Rooplal who worked as a school bus driver and landscaper was found by police officials on patrol at around 4:40 am. Rooplal’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the roadway.

The family stated that Rooplal was last seen alive on Monday night while he left his Vistabella apartment informing the landlord that he is going to the church in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.  

However, he was later discovered dead by the police officials next morning, which left his family stunned and devastated. Close relatives revealed that Rooplal was a hardworking, and quiet personality with no known enemies.  

Amar Rooplal separated from his wife two months ago  

Notably, Rooplal had a well-settled life and was a father of two until he separated from his wife two months ago over a disagreement. 

After separation, he started living in a rented apartment situated in Roy Avenue, Vistabella. He also sold his frontier van last weekend and later rented a Nissan note.  

Robbery suspected as belongings are missing

Following his death, his car, wallet, phone and money were all lost. This incident has left Rooplal's family in a shock, as they shared that he was a gentleman and never went on bad terms with anyone.  

