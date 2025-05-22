Trinidad: Businessman Amar Rooplal found murdered with throat slit, multiple stab wounds

Trinidad and Tobago: The body of a businessman was discovered early Tuesday morning with his throat slit along Cedar Hill Estate Road. The deceased has been identified as Amar Rooplal of San Fernando, Trinidad.

According to reports, around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday 20th May 2025 security officers patrolling the area stumbled upon the gruesome scene. Rooplal’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the roadway.

It is said that the victim is a resident of Tarodale Gardens in San Fernando, and he was found with his throat slit and multiple stabbed wounds early Monday morning along Cedar Hill Estate Road in St. Madeleine. Police say the victim had the name “AMAR” tattooed across the fingers of his right hand and he was later identified by a female relative.

Upon further investigation, the guards observed the victim's throat had been slit. The investigations into this incident are still ongoing as police are attempting to find the exact motive behind this killing.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with citizens expressing their sadness over the escalating crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago. “Only thing will stop this killing, is the death penalty. Punishment the death penalty,” said a local named Mona Seebaran on Facebook while another user said, “If the law was strict in Trinidad they would think twice. Sad thing is they may never get caught by the law, but it must haunt them for eternity.”

A local also slammed the newly elected United National Congress saying, “I thought crimes was a pnm government thing how come the crime is not going down instead it rising with less reporting by media keeping under low.”

Locals are also saying that running a business in Trinidad and Tobago is not safe anymore as criminals usually target businessmen over minor disputes. Several others also expressed their condolences to the loved ones of the victim and wished for him to rest in peace.