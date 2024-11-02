Taiwan’s FM Lin Chia Lung meets PM Drew, plans to bring Kuai Kuai culture to SKN

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew invited the delegation to his office in Basseterre, where they discussed areas of mutual interest.

A delegation of Republic of China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-Lung received a warm welcome upon their arrival in St Kitts and Nevis.



Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew invited the delegation to his office in Basseterre, where they discussed areas of mutual interest. He also shared a comprehensive Facebook post, sharing the images from the integral discussions.

During the meeting, PM Drew also expressed gratitude to Lung and acknowledged the Republic of China’s steadfast partnership with the Federation.

He said the dedication is providing assistance as St Kitts and Nevis is transitioning into a Sustainable Island State.

“Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1983, our partnership with Taiwan has brought significant benefits to both nations. From educational scholarships and healthcare advancements to infrastructure projects and support in technology and agriculture, our relationship is built on shared values and mutual progress,” said Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew via his Facebook page.

Following the special meetings with the Prime Minister, the Lin Chia-Lung also held discussions with Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd. They discussed ways to enhance the cooperation between the two nations.

I met with #SKN Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd & discussed ways to enhance our cooperation with PM @TerranceDrewSKN ＆FM @RtDenzil. I also thanked SKN for its support of #Taiwan. We have enjoyed 41 years of diplomatic relations & will continue to defend democracy together. pic.twitter.com/uBkMjOrzOY — 林佳龍 Lin Chia-lung (@chia_lung) November 2, 2024

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister also thanked St Kitts and Nevis for their support to the Republic of China, adding that the nations enjoy over 41 years of diplomatic relations.

“I also thanked SKN for its support of #Taiwan. We have enjoyed 41 years of diplomatic relations & will continue to defend democracy together,” Republic of China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-Lung on Twitter.

While sharing a photo of a snack on top of a machine, Lung added that they will also bring Kuai Kuai culture to St Kitts and Nevis,” hoping it will bring good luck and the machines will operate smoothly.

Picture shared by Republic of China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-Lung on Twitter Furthermore, during the tour of St Kitts and Nevis, the Taiwanese Foreign Minister also joined Federation’s Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins during a hatchery launch.

We will also bring Kuai Kuai culture to SKN, hoping it will bring good luck and that the machines will operate smoothly!



我們也把乖乖文化帶到友邦聖克里斯多福及尼維斯，希望機器可以「乖乖」喔！ pic.twitter.com/1tBLtBuHhJ — 林佳龍 Lin Chia-lung (@chia_lung) November 1, 2024

Notably, Republic of China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-Lung is on his special tour to the Caribbean islands. He previously went to Saint Lucia, Belize, St Vincent and the Grenadines before coming to St Kitts and Nevis. Previously, Lung also participated in the Independence day celebrations in St Vincent and the Grenadines.