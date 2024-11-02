Saturday, 2nd November 2024
Cape Air’s New St Thomas to Nevis Route Sells Out Within Hours of Announcement

The regional carrier will offer four flights weekly which will operate on Mondays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Saturday, 2nd November 2024

Flights from St Thomas to Nevis went entirely sold out soon after Cape Air announced the new route earlier on Friday. Cape Air has announced flights to St Kitts and Nevis from St Thomas, US Virgin Islands starting 7, December this year.  

The St Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority announced that the new service will strengthen the connections between the Federation and the US Virgin Islands.  

Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson also expressed her excitement on the commencement of additional flights. She added that this will further foster greater economic and cultural ties between St Kitts and Nevis and the US Virgin Islands.  

“We are happy to welcome Cape Air to St Kitts and Nevis as they expand their network. The new service will greatly enhance inter island connectivity, facilitating the accessibility for residents and tourists alike.”  

St Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority shared the following schedule of the Cape Airways: 

St. Kitts to St. Thomas (SKB-STT): Departs at 9:40, arrives at 10:45 

St. Thomas to St. Kitts (STT-SKB): Departs at 16:30, arrives at 17:35 

 

The 1 hour 10-minute flight will provide direct connection between St Kitts and Nevis and US Virgin Islands.  

Notably, as part of the Cape Air’s baggage allowance, passengers on this flight will also be eligible for one personal item which could be a purse, or a laptop. However, this shall not exceed 36 linear inches. Besides this, due to the aircraft’s limitations, oversize baggage cannot be accepted.  

The tickets are also eligible to receive a full refund upto 24 hours after the initial purchase (as long as the ticket is purchased more than 7 days earlier than the departure). 

On the 7th of December, the Cape Air flight from St Thomas will depart at 4:44PM and land at about 6:44PM at the Vance W. Amory International Airport in Nevis, totalling a duration of 2 hours. 

Monica Walker

