Caribbean Airlines announces 4x additional flights between Kingston and New York

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced the additional flights between Kingston and New York for the upcoming festival season. Starting November 8, 2024, the airline will connect the two destinations in Jamaica and US for four times in a week, providing additional connectivity between the two countries.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, offering exclusive gateway for the tourists from the United States who are seeking to visit to Jamaica for the festival season. The service will be provided on the fares starting from US$357 for the round-trip between the two destinations.

The schedule for the flights has been announced as the service will be available under the “Welcome Home” campaign of Caribbean Airlines. The service will provide connections between the two destinations, while offering a chance to enhance the ties with the non-stop direct flights.

The travellers will book their flights through the official website of Caribbean Airlines and can get the facilities such as business class, Caribbean Plus, Caribbean Notifications, Caribbean Miles, Carry-on, and Checked luggage.

Schedule of the Caribbean Airlines will include:

Caribbean Airlines will offer a direct flight service from Kingston to New York at the price of US$357. The flight will operate from November 8 to 15, 2024 on the roundtrip and economy fare type.

The flight from Kingston to New York from November 5, 2024, to 15, 2024 with the fare type of roundtrip and economy. The fare will remain same between the dates and the flights from Kingston to New York will be operated from November 8 to 22, 2024.

The welcome home campaign is to attract the tourists from across the globe, aiming to enhance the experience of the visitors. It will offer direct connection from the destinations and bring new ways of attracting the tourists from the market such as United States and others. The conditions will be applied on the flights.