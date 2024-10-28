PM Drew and First Lady join hundreds in annual Pink Walk, championing breast cancer awareness

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and his wife Diani Jimesha Prince joined the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Pink Walk on Saturday morning.



They were also joined by other cabinet ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Sports Minister Samal Duggins, as well as a number of local citizens.



While sharing glimpses of the event on his official Facebook account, the Prime Minister said that breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the Federation and disproportionately affects women.





“Therefore, activities like these are important to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer,” he added.



Dr Terrance Drew also joined Miss SKN Queen Ambassadors who were also showing their support against breast cancer during the walk.



A special team from the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force also supported the 16thedition of the annual Pink Walk of the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation which kicked off at Buckleys and ended at Frigate Bay on Saturday, October 26, 2024.



The team was led by the Acting Commander of the SKNDF, Major Kayode Sutton. He along with the SKNDF strongly supports initiatives such as these which aims to raise awareness of health conditions while promoting a healthy lifestyle and enriching the lives of the fellow citizens.



Members from the St Kitts National Youth Parliament Association were also part of the Pink Walk. The association took to Facebook to express their happiness over the success of the event.





They said, “Yesterday, some of our members joined the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Pink Walk, standing in solidarity with those who are fighting and have fought against breast cancer.”



This walk gathered hundreds and thousands of individuals from across the island nation, all of whom came forward to show their support towards this significant endeavor.