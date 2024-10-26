Youth Month kicked off in St Kitts and Nevis, aims to strengthen mental health

The month was kicked off with High School Cook off as it was held at Secondary School Grounds on October 22, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Youth Month 2024 has been kicked off in St Kitts and Nevis under the theme- “Mental Health Matters for Youth Development and Sustainability,” October 22, 2024. The activities and event will run through December 7, 2024, under the patronage of the Department of Youth Empowerment.

The month was kicked off with High School Cook off as it was held at Secondary School Grounds on October 22, 2024. The second event- Church Service of the month will be held on October 27, 2024, at Antioch Baptiste, Basseterre from 9 am to 11 am.

The Art Exhibition will be held on November 1, 2024, from 6 pm to 8 pm on the third floor of the Cable Building. The 25 Most Remarkable Teen Ceremony will be the fourth event of the Youth Month, and it will be held at Parliament Chambers on November 6, 2024, at 6 pm.

Minister’s Forum will be held at Marriott Resort from 9 am to 3 pm on November 14, 2024, aiming to enhance the interaction among the government officials and the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

Pajamas Talks will be celebrated at Lodge Community Centre on November 16, 2024, from 6 pm to 8 am, aiming to foster a positive environment across the country. It will feature the participation of the young generation at the event, enhancing their contribution towards productive policy making and other steps of fostering a positive environment.

Star Boy and Star Girl will be held at all the schools of St Kitts and Nevis on November 20, 2024, at 8 pm. The event will provide a platform to the school students to showcase their hidden talents and skills in different field.

Youth Service Reception will be held at Royal St Kitts on November 28, 2024 from 7 pm and the Youth Christmas Tree will be held on December 7, 2024 at 4 pm.