Royal Electronics launched in St Kitts and Nevis to offer products related to home appliances

St Kitts and Nevis: Royal Electronics has launched its branch in St Kitts and Nevis and officially opened its doors on Fort Street. The showroom of the facility has been opened right in the heart of Basseterre and the space is located opposite Domino’s Pizza.

Royal Electronics has been launched in St Kitts and Nevis under the theme- "Tech Over," aiming to provide unbeatable variety of electronics. The store will offer products related to electronic items and other appliances that are needed in the home, providing direct access to these items that were not available in the country earlier.

The store features products including the latest smartphones, tablets and items related to Bluetooth that will be provided to the customers. The home appliances will include products such as stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and even deep freezers that will be available in the store at St Kitts and Nevis.

With the store, the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis will get the access to such products as they need to fly to Miami or St Maarten to buy the products related to the electronics and home appliances. The products related to the solar solutions and other DJ accessories will also be available in the showroom, providing access to the items that were not available in St Kitts and Nevis earlier.

The entertainment items will also be provided by the facility to the citizens, so they are asked to upgrade their homes with these products. The customers can get items such as 100-inch smart TVs and other home appliances. The small gadgets and large appliances will also be available in St Kitts and Nevis and the store of Royal Electronics will be considered as one-stop shop for all these things including electronics and other related to technology.

The Royal Electronics is aimed to transform the experience of the electronic shopping of Basseterre in St Kitts and Nevis.