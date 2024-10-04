St Peter's Festival set to ignite St Kitts and Nevis with month-long celebrations starting tomorrow

St Kitts and Nevis: St Peter's Festival is all set to hit the streets of St Kitts and Nevis tomorrow (October 5, 2024) under the theme "One Community Moving with Togetherness."



From October 5 to October 27, the island nation will come alive as everyone will indulge in a vibrant celebration of unity, culture and fun.



Beginning with an exciting opening ceremony at the family and food fair tomorrow, the festival will officially launch following which a church service will be held on October 6.



The opening ceremony will bring huge excitement to everyone as it will feature various races such as 100m race, 4 legged relay, tug of war, drinking contest and much more.

Opening Ceremony Poster The St Peter's Festival will continue with 7v7 Football League from October 8 to 22 and Cricket League T10 from October 9 to 23.



In order to encourage people to focus on their physical and mental health, a special event will be held on October 12 as part of the festival named 'Walk For Peace' which will be a community health walk and exercise session.



Not only this, but there will also be an Elderly Appreciation Event on October 13, which will be a special event for older adults.



On October 19, revelers will take to streets to participated in Jouvert morning which will be full of dance, music and colours.



In addition to this, Miss St Peter's Queen Pageant will also be held on October 27 under the theme Crime Prevention. Four contestants namely Taeja Tate, Mikenxe Powell, Anecia Sutton and Keyah James will be participating in the pageant and compete for the title and crown of this year's St Peter's Queen.

The complete calendar for St Peter's Festival 2024 is as follows:

October 5 – Opening Ceremony Family and Food Fair

October 6 – Church Service

October 8 to 22 – 7v7 Football League

October 9 to 23 – Cricket League T10

October 12 – Community Health Walk and Exercise Session: Walk for Peace

October 13 – Elderly Appreciation Event

October 19 – Jouvert Morning

October 25 – Frieye Concert

October 26 – Parade Day and After Party

October 27 – Miss St Peter's Queen Pageant