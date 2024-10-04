Friday, 4th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

St Peter's Festival set to ignite St Kitts and Nevis with month-long celebrations starting tomorrow

From October 5 to October 27, the island nation will come alive as everyone will indulge in a vibrant celebration of unity, culture and fun.

Friday, 4th October 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: St Peter's Festival is all set to hit the streets of St Kitts and Nevis tomorrow (October 5, 2024) under the theme "One Community Moving with Togetherness."

From October 5 to October 27, the island nation will come alive as everyone will indulge in a vibrant celebration of unity, culture and fun. 

Beginning with an exciting opening ceremony at the family and food fair tomorrow, the festival will officially launch following which a church service will be held on October 6. 

The opening ceremony will bring huge excitement to everyone as it will feature various races such as 100m race, 4 legged relay, tug of war, drinking contest and much more. 

Opening Ceremony Poster
The St Peter's Festival will continue with 7v7 Football League from October 8 to 22 and Cricket League T10 from October 9 to 23. 

In order to encourage people to focus on their physical and mental health, a special event will be held on October 12 as part of the festival named 'Walk For Peace' which will be a community health walk and exercise session. 

Not only this, but there will also be an Elderly Appreciation Event on October 13, which will be a special event for older adults. 

On October 19, revelers will take to streets to participated in Jouvert morning which will be full of dance, music and colours. 

In addition to this, Miss St Peter's Queen Pageant will also be held on October 27 under the theme Crime Prevention. Four contestants namely Taeja Tate, Mikenxe Powell, Anecia Sutton and Keyah James will be participating in the pageant and compete for the title and crown of this year's St Peter's Queen. 

The complete calendar for St Peter's Festival 2024 is as follows:

October 5 – Opening Ceremony Family and Food Fair 
October 6 – Church Service 
October 8 to 22 – 7v7 Football League
October 9 to 23 – Cricket League T10
October 12 – Community Health Walk and Exercise Session: Walk for Peace 
October 13 – Elderly Appreciation Event 
October 19 – Jouvert Morning
October 25 – Frieye Concert 
October 26 – Parade Day and After Party
October 27 – Miss St Peter's Queen Pageant 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Jamaica's opposition calls for delay of plastic bags ban

Friday, 4th October 2024

Uncategorised

Poor weather forces postponement of EO LeBlanc Highway ceremony

Friday, 4th October 2024

Uncategorised

shareholders agrees LIAT cannot survive without restructuring plan by CDB

Friday, 4th October 2024

Antigua And Barbuda to experience poor quality of air later today
Uncategorised

Antigua And Barbuda to experience poor quality of air later today

Friday, 4th October 2024

Work remotely from the Nature Island of the Caribbean- Dominica
Uncategorised

Work remotely from the Nature Island of the Caribbean- Dominica

Friday, 4th October 2024

PM Timothy Harris says he talked to Late Amory 32-hours before he passed away, share memories
Uncategorised

PM Timothy Harris says he talked to Late Amory 32-hours before he passed...

Friday, 4th October 2024

42 days to go: St Kitts and Nevis' Investment Gateway Summit to serve as platform of collaboration (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

42 days to go: St Kitts and Nevis' Investment Gateway Summit to serve as...

Friday, 4th October 2024

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia to celebrate 'Julien Alfred Day' on September 27 for historic...

Friday, 4th October 2024