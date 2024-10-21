St Kitts and Nevis to host long-awaited Guy Fest 2024 after 5-year hiatus

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host Guy Fest 2024 after a hiatus of five years from October 26 to November 10, 2024. The events for the fest will kick off with an exciting opening ceremony.



Last time, the festival was held in 2019 and attracted hundreds and thousands of people but it was paused since then because of Covid 19.



The community festival is once again coming back with a number of events and activities scheduled. Following the opening ceremony on October 26, there will be a church service on October 27 followed by a gift basket distribution and fishing competition on the same day.



On November 1, the events will begin with Ten Dollar Dance at 10 pm which will continue through the night.



The next day will be an exciting J’ouvert morning beginning at 5 am and featuring Kollision Band with a Paint & Rag theme. The same day, there will be an interesting event named Stars among Stars will be held at 9 pm.



On November 3, there will be Rep U Village Fair that will take place at Verchilds Playing Field at 11 am. The next event will be held on November 5 named ‘Meaning of GuyFawkes’ which will be a school visit, beginning at 9 am followed by a Tambalay Night Jam at 6 pm featuring Small Axe Band International.



Another highlight of Guy Fest 2024 is the Paint and Sip event which is a community social and game night, featuring live music and entertainment from 5 pm onwards on November 7. Glow Fete on November 8 will begin on 7 pm while on November 9 there will be Grand Parade through the streets of St Kitts.



The festival will close with the Out Of You Closet Fashion Show at 5 pm and a significant closing ceremony, marking the culmination of this year’s Guy Fest 2024.

The complete calendar of events for Guy Fest 2024 is as follows:

Saturday, October 26

Opening Ceremony – 5 pm

Sunday, October 27

Church Service

Gift Basket Distribution

Fishing Competition

Friday, November 1

Ten Dollar Dance – 10 pm

Saturday, November 2

J’ouvert Morning – 5 am (featuring Kollision Band, Paint & Rag theme)

Stars Among Stars – 9 pm

Sunday, November 3

Rep U Village Fair at Verchilds Playing Field – 11 am

Tuesday, November 5

Meaning of Guyfawkes School Visit – 9 am

Guyfawkes Jam featuring Tambalay Night and Small Axe International – 6 pm

Thursday, November 7

Paint and Sip – Community Social and Game Night – 5 pm

Friday, November 8

Glow Fete – 7 pm

Saturday, November 9

Grand Parade – Through the Streets – 1 pm

Sunday, November 10

Out of You Closet – Fashion Show – 5 pm

Closing Ceremony – 5 pm