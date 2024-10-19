Saturday, 19th October 2024
St Kitts and Nevis signs MOU with Open University of Tanzania to upgrade teacher qualifications

The signing of the MOU was conducted virtually on Friday, 18th October, 2024 between the Ministry of Education of St Kitts and Nevis and the University of Tanzania.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Open University of Tanzania (O.U.T) to create a platform for the teachers of the Federation to improve their pedagogical skill and upgrade their qualifications.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Geoffrey Hanley and the Vice Chancellor of the Open University of Tanzania, Professor Elifas Tozo Bisanda signed the Memorandum of Understanding, aiming to increase scholarship opportunities for teachers pursuing Bachelor’s Degrees in Education.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by several officials including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Pistana; Carla Diamond, Chief of Education Planning; Dorothy Warner, Secretary General of the St Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO; and David Doyle, Ambassador of St Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO.

While shedding light on this historic signing of the MOU, the Minister of Education, Dr Geoffrey Hanley asserted that it would play a huge role in elevating the quality of the teaching-learning process, break up the boredom, strengthen collaborative learning, and facilitate a personalised learning experience for all students. 

Minister Hanley stated that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding is also a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the government towards enhancing their education sector and providing a comfortable and vibrant teaching and learning experience for all students and teachers. 

Moreover, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew recently announced about the construction of the New Basseterre High School, set to begin by the second quarter of 2025. The Prime Minister called it the transformative project of the island nation, aiming to open a world-class educational institution. 

PM Terrance Drew reiterated his commitment to provide highly-equipped educational facilities to make the teaching and learning process effective and efficient. 

