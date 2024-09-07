Nevis: Culturama 50 Homestay Program a resounding success with 90% occupancy rate

St Kitts and Nevis: The Culturama 50 Homestay Program has been a resounding success as it boasted a 90 percent occupancy rate during the festival. The development was shared by the Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley during his monthly press conference.



While expressing his pride over the overall success, he said, “I am happy to report today that the program was a considerable success. 90% of the properties that were listed were booked from July 25 to August 6, which is a full duration of culturama.”



He further said that other properties were booked on short term rental basis which means that they were booked for seven days or less and one is still hosted and that person will be leaving the island on Saturday.



This initiative was introduced by the Premier for the first time ever to provide alternative and affordable accommodation to visitors as well as returning nationals during the highly anticipated celebrations of the Nevis Culturama Festival 2024.



During the press conference, the Premier further expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism of Nevis, the Nevis Tourism Authority and Culturama Secretariat for successfully hosting the Homestay Program. He further thanked the various property owners for hosting overseas guests during Culturama 50.



He further noted, “I am sure that this homestay initiative will provide the base for expansion of accommodation sector and increase economic benefit to the local community.”



The success of this program showcases that the people from across the region visited the island and were looking for affordable options to reside, allowing them to save up a lot to explore Nevis.



While introducing the program, Premier Brantley noted that his government strives to provide an enriching, authentic Nevisian experience which will bring huge economic benefit to the locals and the success of the program shows that this aim has been fulfilled.



The 50th edition of the Nevis Culturama Festival took place from July 25 to August 6 this year and took place under the theme ‘Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, It’s Culturama 50.” The festival which was launched in 1974 and has become the most anticipated in the history of the island and this homestay initiative is anticipated to make it more famous.