Nevis Culturama 50 drives 68% surge in passenger arrivals, marking resounding success

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, the 50th edition of Nevis Culturama Festival was a resounding success which was evident by the remarkable increase in passenger movements across the island throughout the Culturama period as compared to 2023.



The Culturama 50 and Homecoming celebrations took place from July 25 to August 6 this year and gave a major push to the local economy. The festivities for the golden jubilee of this highly anticipated festival kicked off as early as July 4, allowing people to get the most and best out of Nevis.



Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, shared the data on his official Facebook account showcasing increased number of passengers and marking the overall success of the event.



The statistics revealed that the Vance W Amory International Airport in Nevis recorded a whopping 68% increase in passenger arrivals, Oualie Water Taxi reported a 60% overall surge in water taxi traffic and the Charlestown Harbour witnesses a 7% increase in harbour activity.



Also, the LongPoint Vehicle Traffic reported that 1025 vehicles passed through during the homecoming celebrations.



While sharing this significant data, the Premier expressed his gratitude and said, "Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating our rich culture and heritage. Your presence made this milestone event truly unforgettable. Here's to many more years of unity and celebration!"



These numbers also show the increasing presence of the small island of Nevis on the international map and its festivals becoming everyone's perfect getaway.



Not only this, but the citizens also lauded this huge success, with several of them taking to Facebook to share their opinions.



"It was a successful Golden Anniversary... Long live our Nevisian festival," wrote a user named Calvin Jones, while another user said, "I can only imagine the impact this had on the economy. Kudos to all who made it what it was."



The festival was beautiful marked by successful pageants, parades and a lot of entertainment.



The Culturama 50's Grand Parade was an explosion of culture and history as hundreds and thousands of revelers took to the streets in colorful outfits, marking the success of the event. The music, dance, and festive atmosphere truly captured the essence of Nevisian pride.