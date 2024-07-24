Friday, 9th August 2024
Culturama 50 Emancipation Concert all set to excite Nevis’ atmosphere

“This is the ultimate night of music, culture, and freedom you don’t want to miss!” mentioned the Nevis Culturama Festival.

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: The biggest celebration of the summer ‘Culturama 50 Emancipation Concert’ is all ready to grace the country on August 3, 2024 at the Nevis Cultural Village from 9 pm to 6 am.

At the concert, there will be great entertainment featured. Several of the performers with their sensational performances will fill the country with immense positivity and energy. The list to the performers for the concert is; Jah Vinci, Bunji Garlin,  Fay-Ann Lyons, Skinny Banton, Burning Flames, Speedy, Triple-K International, Friends Band, Small Axe Band, Smooth Vybz Band, Kore Band, DJ Smudge, SG Prezidential, Itelboulos & Reloaded Sound.

This great event will be hosted by the dynamic Nelia Jones and Sugar Bowl, will feature a non-stop party from start to the finish. The tickets for the event are on sale.

“Tickets are Selling! Get yours now for just $90 or $100 at the gate. Secure your spot at the Culturama Box Office or online at culturamanevis.com. Don’t miss out on this electrifying night of music and celebration!” added the Nevis Culturama Festival.

Considerably, the Culturama Festival has highlighted that the tickets for the concert are on sale. And, ones interested can grab their tickets from two of the outlets that are; Culturama Box Office & Culturamanevis.com. 

And, there have been announced ticket prices in two categories that are general and gate to which the prices are $90 and $100 respectively. 

All the rock and roll is going in the country where several of the events are gracing the country. Just 4 days back, the National Bank Soca Monarch Semi-Finals was held. It exuded the night full of magic, energy and rhythm by several of the performances by Groovy and Soca. 

