Culturama 50: Nevis unveils star-studded lineup for Cultural Village Entertainment

The Committee said that the incredible line-up is guaranteed to keep the visitors dancing and entertained from July 24 to August 6, 2024.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Culturama Festival Committee has released the line-up of performances for the Cultural Village as part of the 50th anniversary of the culturama.

The festival, which is being held from July 25 to August 6, 2024, features several events and activities taking place round the clock and keeping the visitors entertained with the rich culture and traditions of Nevis.

This year’s festival commenced on April 12 and some of the festival's highlights include the Soca Monarch Semi Finals, the Opening Ceremony of Culturama 50, the Senior Kaiso Fiesta, Mr Kool Contest and the Soca Monarch Contest, to name a few.

The festival aims to showcase the rich culture and traditions of the island to the diaspora and the visitors throughout the 12 days and to attract more people to Nevis, making it a premier destination for tourism.

This Cultural Village Entertainment is also part of the Nevis Culturama Festival and kicked off on Wednesday, July 24 with the dynamic sounds of Nu Wave Band & Xray.

The village will run through August 6, featuring several local and regional performers including Deejay Smudge, Dynamic Sounds, Grand Masters and several more.

Today (July 31, 2024), visitors will get the chance to enjoy the beats of Bobby and Toby, Dynamic Sounds, and XFactor who are anticipated to attract a huge crowd to Nevis. The entertainment will continue tomorrow with live entertainment by Deejay Smudge & Dendy, Kollision Band.

The event will wrap up on August 6 with a solid performance by Deejay Smudge, Dynamic Sounds and Grand Masters.

Notably, throughout the last week, the cultural village has seen a hundreds of people coming and enjoying to their best throughout the evening, showcasing the love of visitors for this highly anticipated festival.

The Cultural Village Entertainment Line-Up for Culturama 50 is as follows: