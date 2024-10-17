St Kitts Agriculture Ministry distributes thousands of Banana, Plantain Suckers to farmers

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources of St Kitts held a distribution drive on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, where thousands of banana and plantain suckers were handed over to local farmers on the island.



According to the information, approximately 13,000 banana suckers and between 12,000 to -15,000 plantain suckers were distributed in total during drive. The distribution formed part of the activities for the week-long observance of World Food Day—observed annually on October 16.



The distribution of these plants will allow local farmers to produce more and eventually sell more, making them earn a little more than usual during the next season.



Other than this, the Ministry of Agriculture, St Kitts also facilitated a series of school visits as part of its World Food Day week of activities, on Monday October 14th, 2024. This initiative aimed to engage students in meaningful discussions about food security, sustainable agriculture, and the importance of nutrition.



During the visits, students were afforded the opportunity to learn about local farming and fishing practices, as well as explore the significance of food production and food safety in hopes of fostering a greater appreciation for agriculture among the younger generation.



Schools that participated in this initiative which seeks to empower youth with knowledge about the food system and inspire them to contribute positively to the communities and the agriculture sector by extension, included: Saddlers Secondary School, Cayon High School, Charles E. Mills Secondary School and Verchilds High School.



On Sunday, October 13, the Ministry worshipped with the congregation at the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God on Main Street in Tabernacle.



The church service, which commenced at 10 am, forms part of a calendar of events being organized by the Ministry’s World Food Day committee and is slated to run from Saturday October 12 to Friday October 18.



Attendees enjoyed a spiritually uplifting service that featured heartfelt worship, inspiring messages, and a sense of unity.



This year’s World Food Day; a flagship event of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), is being celebrated under the global theme: “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future.”