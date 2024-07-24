400 Farmers benefited with substantial support: St. Kitts Agriculture Ministry

The ministry extended substantial support to more than 400 farmers across St. Kitts and Nevis which includes supporting the fencing of their farms. The ministry supported the farmers with water solutions through D.R.I.P.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The farmers of constituency 4, last week had an interaction with the Minister of Agriculture- Samal Duggins. During the interaction, the discussions were done with the basis of shaping the future of agriculture and addressing any challenges that lie ahead.

Considerably, the ministry extended substantial support to more than 400 farmers across St. Kitts and Nevis which includes supporting the fencing of their farms. The ministry supported the farmers with water solutions through the Drought Irrigation Resilience Project (D.R.I.P).

The project supplies essential materials and water tanks that clearly states the solution to the water issues. Last month, under this project, the agriculture ministry distributed over 100 water tanks to the farmers with the purpose of boosting agricultural resilience in the country, St. Kitts and Nevis.

This project was launched as a key component of the Ministry’s 25 by 25 agenda strategy that directly deals with ensuring and fostering food security in the country.

“We are supporting our farmers with hundreds of thousands of slips to improve planting material in the federation. This level of support is unprecedented, I am heartened by the positive feedback from our farmers, who have expressed their deep appreciation for these initiatives,” added the Agriculture Minister.

Such a statement extended by the Agriculture Minister with the farmers’ positive response itself states of the support which the government has provided to the farmers, in return has given the fruitful results.

The Minister significantly outlined that having been hearing such positive remarks by the farmers was incredibly meaningful. And, the insights and experiences shared by the farmers continue to guide the efforts of the ministry towards strengthening and empowering the agricultural community.

“Our commitment to fostering a thriving agriculture sector remains steadfast, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure the success and sustainability of our farmers,” added the Minister Duggins.