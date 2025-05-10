Guyanese teen dies after allegedly jumping from car in Antigua— Boyfriend in custody

Antigua and Barbuda: In a shocking development, a 19-year-old girl was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Antigua and Barbuda earlier this week. The deceased has been identified as Joyleen Abraham, a national of Guyana, said the police.

According to the information, the police officials are treating the death of Abraham as suspicious as reports indicate that sometime after 5 pm on May 7, the deceased allegedly jumped out of motor vehicle which was being driven by 24-year-old Victor Ince, a resident of Lightfoot West. The incident allegedly took place along a by-road leading from New Winthropes to the Jabberwock Main Road.

Following the report of the incident was made, police responded to the scene and found the dead body of the deceased lying motionless on the southern side of the road with several injuries. The police called the medical officials who pronounced her dead around 6:30 pm.

It is reported that the driver of the vehicle who was allegedly the victim’s boyfriend is currently in police custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigations. Moreover, police said that the vehicle involved has also been seized and transported to the police headquarters in Antigua for further forensic examination.

A full investigation has been launched into the incident and the driver of the vehicle is assisting the police with the same, said the authorities.

While the investigation into this tragic incident continues, police officials are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information related to the same to come forward.

Public outrage grows online

The incident has sent widespread shockwaves across Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana with locals taking to Facebook and demanding for thorough investigation into the incident.

“This is just sad and clearly needs proper investigations. A young Indigenous Guyanese over in another country. What exactly happened,” wrote a user named Laura George while another user said, “So sad... so young and now beginning life. May the truth be revealed and may she rest in peace.”