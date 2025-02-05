Guyanese man dies in tragic crash days after cryptic accident wish post on Facebook

Georgetown, Guyana: A 23-year-old man from Guyana lost his life in a horrific car accident on Sunday night, just days after posting a cryptic social media post about wanting to be in an accident and then in coma.

According to the information, last Thursday, Joel Sutherland posted a black and white status on Facebook, expressing a desire to be in an accident that would leave him in a coma. The post read, “I want to get drunk, have an accident on my way home and end up in a coma for three months. When I wake up, I won’t know anyone.”

On Sunday night, Sutherland along with his friend Ronaldo Gordon aged 22 were involved in a fatal crash. Gordon, who was reportedly driving at high speed, lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a concrete wall near Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

As a result of the collision, the car was extensively damaged, and both the driver and occupant were thrown out of the vehicle. The passersby rushed to the victims and took them to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where the medical professionals pronounced both of them dead.

Following the preliminary investigations, the Guyana Police Force reported that the accident involved motorcar PAD 7677, driven by Ronaldo Gordon from Lot 354 Timehri North, East Bank Demerara, Guyana and Joel Sutherland from the same area.

Reportedly, the car was proceeding North along the western drive lane of Canaan Public Road at a fast rate when the driver Ronaldo Gordon lost control of the vehicle which ended up in the eastern drive land and collided with a concrete bridge rail on the side of the road.

While Sutherland fell out of the car and onto the road, Gordon flung out of the car into the water following which several men jumped into the water to pull him out.

Meanwhile, the police said that they are continuing their investigations into this tragic accident.