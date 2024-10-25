St Kitts and Nevis: Classic Red Gala and Star Awards set to return with 5th edition in Christmas 2024

The gala is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 1, 2024, to celebrate Christmas month and enhance interaction between the communities.

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated 5th edition of the “Classic Red Gala and Star Awards” is all set to return on Christmas in St Kitts and Nevis. Under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanely, the evening will be filled with authentic cuisine, drinks, entertainment and fashion.

The gala is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 1, 2024, to celebrate Christmas month and enhance interaction between the communities. The gala will feature the presence of government officials and the citizens, providing a platform to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

At the gala, distinguished individuals who contributed to society building throughout the year will be honoured with treats and awards by government officials. They will be appreciated and encouraged to continue their work for the betterment of society.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanely hosts the Christmas Gala every year in December month to celebrate the festival with the loved ones. In the last years, people from different communities gathered in the event and explored the vibes of Christmas, receiving a chance to interact with government officials.

Tickets will also be available in some time as patrons can get entry by contributing EC$150 for the registration. The entertainment will be hosted by the local musicians and other artistes to provide a platform for locals to showcase their talents.

Classic Red Gala 2023 was held at the Royal St Kitts Hotel, honouring 12 individuals from across St Kitts and Nevis for their contribution towards society building. The event also shed light on the significance of Christmas, providing a chance to the locals and children to know about the culture of the country.

Christmas in St Kitts and Nevis

Christmas is being hosted in St Kitts and Nevis every year with different events and lineup of activities such as Christmas village, and Santa games will be hosted. With these events, the significance of Christmas will be promoted through different activities and the locals also get the chance to earn money through the showcase of their products.