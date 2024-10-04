Friday, 4th October 2024
St Kitts and Nevis celebrates artistic excellence at Creative Power Arts Gala & Awards Show

Held under the theme "Reawakening: The World of Art”, the awards show honoured the thriving artists of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Creative Economy Samal Duggins shared glimpses of the first-ever Creative Power Arts Gala & Awards Show, which was held on September 7, 2024. Held under the theme "Reawakening: The World of Art”, the awards show honoured the thriving artists of St Kitts and Nevis.

While sharing the glimpses, Minister Duggins extended a special congratulations to the Creative of the Year, Byron Messia and noted that his revolutionary contributions to the music industry have not only echoed across the Caribbean but have made an indelible mark on the global stage, representing the culture with pride and passion.

Several other talented creatives were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the creative sector during the Creative Power Arts Gala & Awards Show. These awardees are as follows:

• Dejour Alexander – Performing Arts
• Sasha Herbert – Visual Arts
• Verlyn Williams – Cosmetic Arts
• Jihan Williams Knight – Literary Arts
• Anstasha Elliot – Culinary Arts
• Demar Bryan Jackson – Film & Media
• Dr. Ricardo Neil – Innovation & Gaming
• Desi Browne – Arts Administration
• Diego Spanner – Service Provider

In addition to this, two individuals from the island nation were also rewarded with cash prizes as they showcased impressive talent during the two competitions held during the award show. 

Clarissa Violenus, who triumphed in the Den: Pitch Perfect Competition walked away with an impressive $20,000 for her innovative business pitch while Turquoisa Henry, winner of the Spotlight SKN: Talent Competition wowed the judges and earned herself $4000. 

Minister Duggins said it was truly an evening of celebration and inspiration showcasing the immense talent within the federation.



He congratulated the awardees and the winners and noted that they have set the bar high and continue to aspire others with their dedication and creativity.

The award show was also attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who presented the winners with their awards and congratulated them for achieving success. 

