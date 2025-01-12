St Kitts and Nevis Govt introduced programmes to boost agricultural growth amid draught: PM Drew

Prime Minister Terrance Drew stated that draught situations across Federation is a "major obstacle" in growth of the sector.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew claims that the Federation made agricultural advancements despite draught in certain areas. Discussing the ambitious "25 by 25 Agenda" for food security, PM Drew expressed extreme confidence in the agricultural investments.

Speaking at the first Roundtable interaction after New Year, PM Drew further added that his government is committed to modernize the agricultural sector. He also added that they are making the agriculture sector more resilient with innovation, and sustainability playing a key role.

Draught- A Major Obstacle says PM Drew

Prime Minister stated that draught situations across Federation is a "major obstacle" in growth of the sector. However, he maintained that the government has come up with targeted programmes such as drip-irrigation systems, seeds, and funding for recovery from drought.

He also mentioned the Tabasco pepper programme and other major farming initiatives adding that these initiatives aims to diversify and secure sustainable food production for future generations.

The Tabasco programme, which was launched in November 2024, encompasses 100 acres for the production of peppers and other crops. Its aim is not only to boost agricultural output but also to reduce the country’s reliance on the Citizenship by Investment programme by promoting the Sustainable Economic Expansion and Diversification (SEED) initiative.

According to PM Drew, it has already started showing positive results.

St Kitts and Nevis aims to reduce resilience on imports

In a bid to bolster St. Kitts and Nevis’s agriculture, reduce its reliance on imports and nullify risks posed by climate-change challenge, the government has aided farmers with drought-tolerant materials and other necessary inputs.

As part of its drought-recovery programme, the Prime Minister said the Labour Party administration has empowered the farmers with water-conserving techniques. It has also given them protective coverings for crops and high-quality seeds. Millions of dollars have also been used to support these measures.

“We are equipping our farmers with the tools and resources needed to thrive in an era of climate uncertainty,” Drew, who is also the minister for national security, said.

The government has also targeted critical infrastructure as a field of investment to boost agricultural productivity in the long run.

Modern greenhouses are being made to ensure that high-value crops are cultivated throughout the year while a hatchery has been set up to deepen the country’s egg-producing capacity. Focus has also been given to production of fruits such as pineapples and bananas, Drew said at The Roundtable.

Draught in St. Kitts and Nevis

International climate experts have said that drought is a relatively new phenomenon for St. Kitts and Nevis . As per experts the water scarcity proves the fast-changing climate in the Caribbean region with soaring temperatures affecting rainfall patterns.

While farmers are facing the dilemma of what type of crops to grow and at what time due to water shortage, the fact that other sectors such as housing and tourism are also seeing an increased demand for water could put agriculture under more stress.

The threat of drought has made water security a critical area for St. Kitts and Nevis’s agricultural sector. Since rainfall remains the only source of water, decreasing precipitation has left the people with serious water woes.

The administration recently conducted a broad geological survey to identify new water sources. Plans to drill additional wells and give farmers more access to irrigation are underway. The government is also building a state-of-the-art desalination project, which when completed, is expected to supply two million gallons of water to the residents of Basseterre and surrounding communities daily.

PM Drew during the talks acknowledged innovative efforts made by the agriculture minister and local farmers to overcome the pressing challenges. He particularly praised Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins for leading from the front in bringing transformative changes.

“We are building a future where St. Kitts and Nevis can proudly feed itself. Agriculture is not just an economic pillar—it is the lifeblood of our communities and a cornerstone of our sustainable island state agenda,” he said.